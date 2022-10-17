Whitmer says she won't run for president in 2024 if Biden chooses not to run

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not run for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to.

Speaking to our Brian Abel on Monday morning, Whitmer said "no" when she was asked if she would run depending on a Biden decision.

"I'm running for four more years as governor," Whitmer said. "My hope is to win this election and my absolute dedication is to serve for four more years."

It comes amid speculation that Whitmer could be someone to run on the Democratic ticket along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and others.