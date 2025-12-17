Demolition begins Wednesday on historic Roosevelt Elementary in Keego Harbor

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Demolition began on Wednesday at the historic Roosevelt Elementary in Keego Harbor after a more than year-long battle to save the school.

According to the City of Keego Harbor, the post-abatement asbestos inspection was completed on Tuesday, setting up demolition to begin on Wednesday.

See video from Chopper 7 over the demolition below

The city said that the demolition contractor will have fire hoses and water cannons to control dust from the process, and the contractor is expected to complete demolition by the end of January 2026.

Those interested in a brick from the school can request a brick can fill out the Google Form linked here.

