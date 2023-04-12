Demolition paving way for $45 million performing arts center on hold

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit issued a "stop work" order on a demolition project taking place at a building partially situated in Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park. That order was issued March 28.

The site is Grosse Pointe Park's old public works building near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Alter Road.

The Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation is the current owner. The foundation has plans to build the Schaap Center for the Performing Arts. It's projected to cost $45 million.

In a lawsuit filed by the city of Detroit, the city claims URIF got a demolition permit from Grosse Pointe Park but not from the city of Detroit.

At the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Alter Road on the Detroit side, the foundation wants to build a parking lot and truck loading drive.

The lawsuit claims the land's use must be approved by the Detroit Historic District Commission "because the property is located in the Jefferson Chalmers Historic Business District."

Among several concerns, the commission states the design for the parking lot and truck loading drive “would disrupt the pedestrian character of the district.”

It also states “the pre-war apartment buildings on Alter street would be heavily impacted.”

Also, the commission claims the “negative aspects of the art center” would be “facing toward” the city of Detroit.

Jaime Turnbull, interim executive director of the Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation, told 7 Action News a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2019 by Mayor Mike Duggan and former Planning Director Maurice Cox. It was passed by Detroit City Council, and the site plan has a parking lot.

She said legal teams on both sides are discussing the stop work order tied to the demolition issue.

In the meantime, Turnbull said the foundation and the Schapp Center are required to get a building permit to construct a parking lot.

She said the foundation plans to have an "internal discussion" with the Historic District Commission Thursday.

In a statement to 7 Action News, Detroit's corporation counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. wrote:

“GPP’s desire to build a performing arts center is laudable. Despite years of cooperative effort evidenced by Detroit City Council approval of the sale of land located in the City of Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers Historic Business District to GPP, developers associated with the building project have unfortunately disregarded City of Detroit demolition, construction and Historic District Commission ordinances.





The City of Detroit is requesting the circuit court to require GPP and all related parties to follow the law."

In a statement to 7 Action News, Grosse Pointe Park City Manager Nick Sizeland wrote:

“The City of Grosse Point Park has worked diligently to ensure that all of it’s obligations under the MOU have been fulfilled.





After the property was transferred to the Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation, the City of Grosse Pointe Park building department reviewed applications and issued building foundation and demolition permits with regard to the property located at 1005 Wayburn.







Though the City of Grosse Pointe Park has transferred ownership of the property to URIF pursuant to the MOU and does not have any further obligations under the MOU, we are making every effort to facilitate the future of this development while ensuring that the needs and concerns of both communities are properly addressed.”

In the same statement, Mayor Michele Hodges wrote, “I am very excited for this transformational project that will bring our two cities closer together."

She added, “This project truly has the opportunity to be a regional asset and bring Grosse Pointe Park and the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood to great heights and I look forward to continuing our partnership with the City of Detroit and The Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation. We look forward to continuing our dialogue and appreciate all parties involvement to see this once in a lifetime project come to fruition."