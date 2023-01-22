Watch Now
Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan 20, 2023. Senior Democratic lawmakers turned sharply more critical Sunday of President Joe Biden's handling of classified materials after the FBI discovered additional items with classified markings at Biden's home. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 13:38:45-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Democrats are expressing criticism of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president.

And they're disappointed that the White House hasn't been more forthcoming with the public.

The latest development came Saturday, when the president's lawyer said that during a search Friday of Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the FBI found additional documents with classified markings and took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

Second-ranking Democratic Dick Durbin says Biden should be "embarrassed by the situation."

And fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Sen. Joe Manchin says Biden "should have a lot of regrets.... You just might as well say, 'Listen, it's irresponsible.'"

