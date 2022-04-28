Watch
News

Dems challenge 3 Michigan GOP governor candidates' petitions

James Craig
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The lineup for the August 2022 primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
James Craig
Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 20:15:09-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Democratic Party is challenging three top Republican gubernatorial candidates’ nominating petitions, alleging forged signatures and other issues that could keep them from qualifying for the GOP primary.

Complaints were lodged over petitions submitted by ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson and conservative former TV host Tudor Dixon.

A super PAC tied to Dixon filed a separate challenge against Craig, who is among 10 Republicans running.

Craig's campaign says it has “total confidence” in its signatures. Johnson campaign consultant John Yob says Democrats are “scared” of Johnson’s momentum. Dixon issued a statement calling it a “desperate, bogus challenge.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website