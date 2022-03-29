Deputies investigate murder of homeless man in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A popular play area for kids has become a crime scene involving a murder case in Pontiac.

The horrific discovery came after a homeless man was found dead by a neighbor across the street. Neighbors told 7 Action News tire tracks were found along with the body of a murder victim.

Now, detectives say they have taken multiple people into custody.

“What happened to him, how he got there and who did it?” asked Alexis Corlett, a neighbor resounding to the troubling discovery and fresh tire tracks.

“Is this a place a lot of families would be on a day like this? Yes. They like to hang out at the park, and we see kids fishing there,” she continued.

Detectives say a 51-year-old man’s body was found naked and wrapped in a comforter with a plastic bag on his head around 1:30 p.m. Friday on S. Merrimac Street.

“People are just trying to be safe. It’s sad, but we’ve had quite a few bodies here and at this end,” neighbor Christine Corlett said.

The mayor and law enforcement continue to ask for community partnerships to address crime. Also, statistics show there have been 13 murders in 2020, 14 murders in 2021 and five in 2022, including that of a 7-year-old girl.

Deputies say the manner of death remains under investigation and a motive is unknown. Investigators are pursuing charges that could come as early as Tuesday.

The victim’s name is not being released yet as loved ones are still being notified.