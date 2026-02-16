Deputies investigating after body found near Proud Lake in Commerce Township

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near Proud Lake in Commerce Township.

Deputies were notified around 9 a.m. that the man's body was found near the lake on Wixom Rd. A person visiting the park discovered the body, deputies say.

According to police, the body is of a man believed to be in his 20s.

Deputies were on scene, and Chopper 7 was over the scene showing a police response in a parking lot near the lake.

