Deputies seize $325K worth of cocaine, suspect arrested in tri-county drug operation

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a suspect and seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs following a drug bust last week.

The sheriff's office worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Federal Anti-Narcotics Team of Macomb (DEA FANTOM) to execute two search warrants on Nov. 23 – one at a house in West Bloomfield and another at a house in Detroit.

During the raids, they arrested a 36-year-old man from West Bloomfield for his alleged involvement in drug distribution.

They also seized three kilos of cocaine worth about $325,000, one handgun, three vehicles and $41,000 in cash.

The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Oakland County Jail. They will seek charges through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.