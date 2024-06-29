Deputies to increase patrols on Oakland County lakes for July 4 holiday

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit will be increasing patrols on county lakes for the July 4 holiday.

It's part of Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign to reduce alcohol- and drug-related accidents on the water.

According to the sheriff's office, there are 83,000 registered boats and 450 navigable lakes in Oakland County alone.

“We know the Fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. Protect yourself, your family, and your friends. We want everyone to enjoy the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one.”

The marine unit has 45 part-time marine deputies and a 17-member search-and-rescue team. There are 23 patrol boats, three rapid-response jump boats, one hovercraft, seven ATVs and six specialty boats.

The Sheriff’s Office also contracts with 12 communities to patrol 19 lakes: Cass Lake, Cedar Island Lake, Deer Lake, Lake Orion, Lower Straits Lake, Lake Sherwood, Lakeville Lake, Maceday Lake, North Commerce Lake, Orchard Lake, Pine Lake, South Commerce Lake, Sylvan Lake, Upper Long Lake, Voorheis Lake, Walled Lake, Walnut Lake, White Lake, and Williams Lake.