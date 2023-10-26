DeSantis says Florida has sent drones, weapons, and ammo to Israel

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's office says the state has arranged to send drones, weapons, and ammunition to Israel as it prepares for an incursion of Gaza in response to Hamas' attack.

Florida has sent cargo planes with healthcare supplies, drones, body armor, and helmets, DeSantis said Thursday.

The state also worked with private groups to supply weapons and ammunition at the request of Israel's consul general in Miami.

Spokesman Jeremy Redfern would not disclose the type or amount of ammunition and weaponry, referring questions to the consul general, who could not immediately be reached for comment.