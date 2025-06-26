Detectives raid Michigan Lottery office in Livonia as part of investigation

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detectives from Michigan State Police conducted a search warrant at a Michigan Lottery office in Livonia on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, investigators from the MSP Fraud Investigation Section searched the Michigan Lottery Claim Center on Plymouth Rd. in Livonia.

Those investigators worked in cooperation with Michigan Lottery investigators. We're told it's part of an ongoing investigation that was referred to MSP by the Michigan Lottery.

The Michigan Lottery did release a statement to 7 News Detroit. It reads: "The Michigan Lottery is committed to integrity and transparency. This investigation was initiated by the Lottery and is in no way connected to the integrity of Lottery games. The Lottery will continue to partner with the Michigan State Police in their ongoing investigation."

Right now, more details have not been released about the investigation.

The Michigan Lottery has claim centers in Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Detroit, Livonia and Sterling Heights, as well as its headquarters in Lansing.

