Detroit 75 Kitchen opening first brick-and-mortar location in Madison Heights this weekend

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit 75 Kitchen, a popular food truck in the Motor City, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location this weekend.

The restaurant, located at 32275 Stephenson Hwy in Madison Heights, will open on Friday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. This location came from a $1.5 million investment, as Detroit 75 Kitchen said in a press release that it will employ 25 full-time team members for the location.

We're told the location will have a retro-diner aesthetic, with terrazzo-style floors and Detroit-centric details like recycled Faygo pop bottles sealed into the table tops and memorabilia from Detroit's NFL Draft and the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Detroit 75

"Madison Heights is exactly where we want to be," said Ahmad Nassar, co-owner of Detroit 75 Kitchen. "We started by feeding truck drivers—people who want real food at a fair price. We're not trying to be a destination restaurant where you visit once for Instagram. We want to be the place you stop for lunch, on your way home from work, where you know the staff and they know your order. That's what a neighborhood sandwich shop should be."

Detroit 75 Kitchen was named one of the Top 3 Food Trucks in the U.S. and ranked a Top 100 Restaurant in the U.S. by US Weekly.

The hours for the new location are as follows:

