Detroit Animal Care and Control in need of new veterinarian

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care and Control put out an urgent help wanted sign Friday for a veterinarian.

The previous vet's last day was Friday.

Currently, the organization which provides crucial care for animals in metro Detroit doesn’t have a veterinarian.

Unfortunately, this is not unique to Detroit as there is a veterinarian shortage across the country.

Over the years, the shelter has not only provided medical care for animals, but also spayed and neutered thousands of pets for adoption.

An organization known as Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control is asking local vets to volunteer to help fill the gap.

In addition to needing a vet, he shelter has dozens of animals available for adoption.

For more information about Detroit Animal Care and Control, visit their website at detroitmi.gov/dacc or via Facebook.