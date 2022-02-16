Detroit Animal Care offering waived adoption, licensing fees during week of Valentine's Day

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care is offering Detroiters waived adoption and licensing fees if visitors adopt during the week of Valentine's Day.

The animal care facility is calling the week "Love Match" week in honor of St. Valentine's day.

All animals to be adopted are fully vaccinated, micro-chipped, and neutered. And in addition to the waived fees, visitors will also receive treats for both themselves and their animals. They will also receive a photo with their new pet in front of a themed backdrop and a special Certificate of Appreciation.

Animals listed for adoption will be updated regularly on the Detroit Health Department’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

“Love Match” adoptions start today and continue through Sunday, February 20.

Detroiters are always welcome to visit Detroit Animal Care daily from 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM. Detroit Animal Care is located at 7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit.