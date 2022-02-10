Detroit announces plan to raise min wage to $15 an hour for city employees

(WXYZ) — City of Detroit leaders announced Wednesday that they have a plan to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city of Detroit has recovered far enough from bankruptcy that it’s time to pay every single employee a minimum of $15.

“I believe we can get it done,” said Duggan.

Because some of the employees are represented by unions, the pay increase will have to be negotiated through them, Duggan said.

“We feel like there’s no reason working together, we can’t have all 9,000 city employees up to the $15 an hour minimum by July 1,” said Mayor Duggan.

He says they know they still have a way to go in a number of positions.

“I appreciate you sticking with us and we’re finally going to raise your pay to recognize that we don’t want you going to work any place else,” said Duggan.

Duggan said Detroit Councilmember Latisha Johnson helped lead this effort.

The minimum wage raise would cost $1.3 million on an annual basis, and the wage increase would affect 270 city employees.

“This amount is a small price to pay for the many benefits that will accrue to our community,” said Councilmember Johnson.

The plan is expected to go before internal operations within the next few weeks.

