Detroit announces street closures, bus reroutes and parking info for Thanksgiving event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has announced street closures, bus reroutes and parking for Thanksgiving events next week, including America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Lions Game.

Here's everything you need to know:

Street closures

Some street closures will begin as early as Tuesday, Nov. 25. Starting at 7 a.m. that morning, Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will be closed.

The following roads will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 26:



Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to the Residence Water's Square Valet will close at 1:30 pm.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, drivers can cross Woodward at those intersections until 5 a.m. The streets beloew will close at 5 a.m. and reopen after the Turkey Trot, around 10 a.m.



W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

The city added that the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot.

People Mover

The People Mover will operate from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and will be hub of activity, starting with free Hot Cocoa and Handwarmers available at Grand Circus Park Station. Spectators can come in during the parade.

During the parade, three Detroit People Mover stations will be closed for parade viewing: Three DPM stations are close to parade viewing: on Woodward Avenue (Broadway and Grand Circus Park) and the grandstands near Campus Martius (Cadillac Center). All stations are open except Times Square Station, which is cloed for the winter season for re-surfacing

Bus reroutes

DDOT customers can expect delays starting at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving, with all routes going to the Rose Parks Transit Center.

The following bus routes are affected for the parade, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



3 Grand River

4 Woodward

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot

8 Warren

9 Jefferson

16 Dexter

23 Hamilton

31 Mack

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

The following routes are affected by the turkey trot:



1 Vernor

3 Grand River

19 Fort

27 Joy

29 Linwood

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day.

Parking

These rates are available at the following facilities, per the Detroit Municipal Parking Department:

Ford Underground Garage:



Nov. 26 - 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. $ 5 (1st 2 hours), 30 E. Jefferson Avenue $10 (2-4 hours) $15 (more than 4 hours)

Nov. 27 - 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. $10

Nov. 28 – 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. $ 5 (1st 2 hours) $10 (2-4 hours) $15 (more than 4 hours)

Nov. 29 – Closed

Nov. 30 – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. $ 5 (1st 2 hours) $10 (2-4 hours) $15 (more than 4 hours)

Eastern Market Garage



Nov. 26 - 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. $ 5, 2727 Riopelle Street

Nov. 27- 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. $10

Nov. 28 – Closed

Nov. 29 – 5 a.m. – 5 p.m. $ 5

Nov. 30 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. $ 5

Free metered parking is available on Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after (Nov. 28). Parking enforcement will begin on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Lost Children

Parents can find lost children at the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services, 20 Atwater, or by calling (313) 237-2850.