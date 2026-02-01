DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Senior citizens living in the 21-story Washington Boulevard Apartments are struggling to navigate their daily lives after elevators broke down following a water main break on Friday.

Watch Tiarra's report below

Detroit apartment elevators down after water main break, seniors struggle with stairs

WXYZ

"Basically, everyone is stranded in their apartments," said Ronda Peete, a resident at Washington Boulevard Apartments.

Peete says she was in one of the elevators when the water main pipe broke.

"I went to the 21st floor to wash, and when I put my clothes in and got back on the elevator, the elevator started going like this. So finally it went down to the first floor, so when it got to the first floor, it opened up and water just gushed in," Peete said.

The building has two stairwells, but one remains closed after it was flooded with water, leaving residents with only one way to reach their apartments.

Barbara Williamson, another resident, expressed concern about the health risks the situation poses for elderly tenants.

WXYZ

"I have a heart condition… all kinds of issue,s and those elevators are very important to us," Williamson said.

Robert Barry, who lives on the 15th floor, worries about emergency situations and how first responders would reach residents in need.

WXYZ

"If I pass out there and I call 911 and then I call Ronda, Ronda might make it up the stairs, but when that paramedic guy, he's got to get buzzed in, he's got to find a stairway to get, and I may not make it," Barry said.

Jim Harrigan, executive vice president of Independent Management Services, which helps manage the building, said repairs are underway.

WXYZ

“We hope to get the elevators up and running by early next week, potentially as early as Monday," Harrigan said.

WXYZ

While residents wait for the elevators to be restored, Detroit city officials are working with building management to provide assistance. The city is helping deliver food and other essential services to residents who cannot navigate the stairs.

WXYZ

"What we found out is they have some concerns regarding the heat, they had some concerns about not having food because they weren't able to go back and forth down the stairs, so I contacted our resources, and we're able to provide them with food and other services," said Anquenetta Jones, senior advocate for the City of Detroit.

Peete emphasized the urgent need for help as residents continue to face these challenging conditions.

"We all need some type of help," Peete said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.