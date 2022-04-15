Detroit-area lawmaker pleads to OWI in drunk driving case

(WXYZ) — Detroit area State Represent Mary Cavanagh has entered a guilty plea in her drunk driving case.

According to the 16th District Court, the Democratic state lawmaker entered a guilty plea Wednesday to Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) first offense c in connection with her February 25 arrest in the Livonia area.

According to a police report, it was 2 a.m. on February 25 when Cavanagh was pulled over by Livonia police on Schoolcraft and Middlebelt Road.

Police say she was swerving lanes and both of the tires on the driver’s side were busted. One was damaged to the point that the rubber was disconnected from the rim.

Cavanagh was arrested, her car was impounded and charges were filed without many of her colleagues' knowledge.

It's not clear yet what punishment Caranagh will face in connection with her plea.

