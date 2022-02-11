Detroit artist among finalists for getting artwork on millions of PBR cans; here's how to vote

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based artist is looking for support from his metro Detroit community!

Guillermo Gonzalez is one of 25 contestants hoping to see his illustration grace the face of October's Pabst Blue Ribbon can.

"It would be like great if I got some votes from Detroit," Guillermo said. "It would be amazing."

For the past 10 years, PBR has given local artists from around the world the opportunity to get their artwork on millions of beer cans.

This year, PBR will select 10 winners and each will win a grand prize of $10,000.

The winning design will grace more than 140 million PBR cans this year alone.

Voters have until February 18 to vote for their favorite artwork. Guillermo is hoping the Metro Detroit community votes for him.

"I wasn't expecting to be picked because I saw a lot of really cool pieces there so I was really really happy about it and just excited to be one of them."

Guillermo's design, which features a cartoon version of a taco, hamburger, hot dog, and pizza slice was selected from nearly 7,000 entrants from more than 120 countries.

"I was just kind of like putting myself into this PBR mindset and my idea behind it was just thinking, 'okay if I'm a PBR can, who'd I be hanging out with?''

His answer: food.

"Food is always part of this fun time of going out with friends so I guess those would be my friends if I was a PBR can," Guillermo said.

Guillermo Gonzalez says has been a passionate illustrator since he was a child. He's hoping this contest could lead to even more art projects and collaborations around the city.

"I would love to bring that art outside on the streets here in the city so that would be amazing."

The winning designs will be announced on February 23.

To vote for Guillermo or another art design, click here.