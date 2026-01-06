Detroit Auto Show announces interactive features with Visit Detroit, showcasing local companies

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for family-friendly activities to participate in at the Detroit Auto Show, Visit Detroit has you covered.

The Auto Show announced that there will be an immersive Visit Detroit Interactive Experience, located in the Atrium at Huntington Place

The Experience will include:



Real-world science and engineering concepts with the Michigan Science Center

Coding and virtual reality-based technician training with Code 313

A motorsports simulation with Pit Lanes Sim Racing

A kid-focus Power Wheels track, presented by Jeep and Ram.

“This activation is about planting seeds,” said Todd Szott, 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chair, in a press release. “We want kids and students to walk in, get their hands on technology, feel the excitement of innovation, and start to imagine themselves as engineers, designers, coders, technicians, or entrepreneurs. If we can inspire even a fraction of them to explore a future in the auto industry, that’s a win for Detroit and for the industry as a whole.”

