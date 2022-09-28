Detroit Auto Show returning Sept. 13-25, 2023 at Huntington Place

The North American International Auto Show will return in September once again in 2023, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The first-ever Detroit Auto Show held in September just wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 25, and will return Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at Huntington Place.

This year's show was a revamped auto show that organizers had been working on since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with outdoor activities at Hart Plaza, interactive experiences, technology and innovation showcases and much more.

It also included visits from President Joe Biden and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Auto Show officials said media members came from 31 countries and 36 states to cover the show, and more than 10,000 people participated in industry tech days.

“Auto shows around the world have changed dramatically since 2020, and we reimagined everything about the show to position it for the future,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Joe Lunghamer said in a statement. “Show attendees want vehicle experiences, and manufacturers want a platform to provide these experiences.”

“We wanted to connect with the community and its people in ways we never have before,” Detroit Auto Show Executive Director Rod Alberts added in a statement.