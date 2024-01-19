Detroit Beer Exchange closing in Downtown Detroit

Detroit Beer Exchange, a bar that sold beer at stock market-style prices that fluctuated, announced it is closing after more than two years.

The bar opened in 2021 at the corner of Grand River and Washington in Downtown Detroit. It was owned by the same people who own Kalamzoo Beer Exchange in West Michigan.

"Dear Detroit, With a heavy heart, we must say goodbye to the city we love so much. It's been our pleasure to have served you, if only for a few years. We are grateful to leave this little piece of Detroit in better shape than we found it and are hopeful and excited for what's to come next to the southeast corner of Grand River Avenue and Washington Boulevard," a post on social media reads.

With the closing, the basement arcade bar Grand River Ballroom will also close, as well as the pizza shop in the building.