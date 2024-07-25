Detroit Blight Busters gets $1 million as part of state budget

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As part of the 2025 state budget thatGovernor Whitmer signed earlier this week, Detroit Blight Busters is getting $1 million.

I got the chance to talk to the CEO and founder of the organization about what this means.

"When did you think when you heard you would be getting $1 million as part of the budget?" I asked John George.

"My Dad used to say 'be careful what you ask for, you just might get it', and all kidding aside, we've done the work," George said. "And we're now getting the dividends and the investments necessary. I turned 66 this year, I've been at this for almost half my life, but I think I have another 4-5 years good years left in me. We really want to finish what we started."

George went on to tell me that so far they are involved in $25 million worth of investments, including affordable housing and a community center.