Detroit boxer killed in Monday shooting, trainer says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two years ago, local boxer Isiah Jones was in the prime of his career, featured in the undercard of a Top Rank boxing event on ESPN. This week, according to his trainer Roshawn Jones, the 28-year-old lost his life at the hands of his brother.

“I instantly broke down in tears and was hurt,” Roshawn Jones said. "It's a tragedy for it to happen like that.”

Roshawn Jones is based in Toledo, Ohio and says he got a call just an hour after the shooting, which happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. on Stout Street near Westfield Avenue.

Detroit police have not yet confirmed the name of the victim and have only said an adult male was shot and killed by a relative. Along with Roshawn Jones, neighbors also told 7 Action News that Isiah Jones was the victim.

“Isaiah was a hardworking individual. He was determined," Roshawn Jones said. "He was strong. He was a great father.”

Isiah Jones was a 2016 Golden Gloves National Champion. Roshawn Jones says he leaves behind two kids. Both Roshawn Jones and neighbors said it was Isiah Jones's brother who shot him during an argument.

“I was trying to get him for the last 30 days to come down (to Toledo) to the gym and start training at the gym, so he could isolate himself from his friends and that type of negative energy that was in Detroit at the time,” Roshawn Jones said. "People aren't perfect in life, but when they are fighting demons, sometimes the demons take over. Whether it's their friends they're involved with, family they’re involved with, they just can't overcome those obstacles.”

Police say the suspect in the shooting fled the scene. As the investigation continues, Roshawn Jones hopes Isiah Jones is remembered for who he was both inside and outside the ring.

"He set the tone for everybody. He was the hardest working person in the gym and he’s just a great overall guy,” Roshawn Jones said. "He was a great guy, great family man, loved his kids and he did the best he could to provide for his children.”