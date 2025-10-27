DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit took a major step forward in clean energy Monday as Mayor Mike Duggan, DTE Energy and community leaders broke ground on the city's first solar field under the mayor's Solar Neighborhoods Initiative.

The project launched in the Van Dyke-Lynch neighborhood, where solar panels will soon cover a field that was once filled with blight and illegal activity.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Detroit breaks ground on first solar field under mayor's clean energy initiative

"There was nothing but illegal dumping and illegal activity going on here about a year ago, and now it's going to power the city," Duggan said.

The solar field will generate 10 megawatts of clean, renewable energy. Duggan said the goal is simple: to lower energy costs and make Detroit neighborhoods better.

WXYZ

"This is going to power huge numbers of city buildings and the money that we're making from the electricity, we're using to improve the houses of the neighbors across the street that will be here for the long term," Duggan said.

Haley Henley has lived in the Van Dyke-Lynch neighborhood for 50 years and said she's excited to see the transformation.

"It's kind of sad when you live in a neighborhood and you get afraid to come out in it after dark," Henley said. "Thanks to the mayor for not forgetting about us."

WXYZ

Neighbors like Dorothy Gladney are receiving numerous home improvements including roofing and insulation. Gladney received what she called a life-saving upgrade: a carbon monoxide detector.

"The best thing that this solar panel did was brought us together," Gladney said.

Watch our previous coverage with Dorothy Gladney on how the initiative saved her life:

Woman says City of Detroit helped save her family

Four more neighborhoods are set to receive solar fields: Gratiot Findlay, State Fair, Greenfield Park and Houston Whittier. The total project will cover 167 acres.

The project is made possible by tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

"We said we're only going to the neighborhoods where we're wanted and as you can tell, we were very much wanted in this neighborhood," Duggan said.

The solar field is expected to be completed by mid-2026. DTE will hold additional informational sessions throughout construction.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

