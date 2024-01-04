Detroit bus drivers to get immediate raise, bigger bonus under new agreement

The City of Detroit announced on Thursday that Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus drivers will see an immediate $3 per hour raise.

The raise comes after a memorandum of understanding between the city and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26.

Now, the starting pay for drivers will increase to $19.15 per hour from $16.15 per hour, and maximum pay for those working for DDOT for at least four years will jump to $26.51 per hour, up from $22.61 per hour.

According to the city, the collective bargaining agreement doesn't expire until July 1, 2025, however, the mayor wanted to reopen the contract early to give drivers a raise.

Under the new agreement, the quarterly attendance bonus will also increase to $1,500 per quarter for every driver that has no more than three unexcused absences per quarter.

The agreement will now go to City Council for its approval, and once approved, the increases will take immediate effect.

Detroit has worked to hire more DDOT drivers, saying they went from classes of 10-15 new drivers to classes of 30, 40 or 50 new drivers.

The agency has bout 400 drivers and hopes to have about 600 drivers by the end of the year.

The Mayor said his office will formally transmit the agreement to City Council by the end of this week for its approval. Once approved, the increases will take immediate effect.

Anyone interested in becoming a DDOT driver is encouraged to www.detroitmi.gov/employment.

"This is a great day for DDOT. I drove for DDOT for 34 years and know how important this wage increase is for our drivers,” said Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26 President Schetrone Collier. “But this is just as much for the public as it is our drivers. This increase will help us hire and retain more drivers, so the public can know when they are at a stop and need to get to work or the doctor, DDOT is going to show up when we are supposed to. That’s everyone’s goal.”

