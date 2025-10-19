Detroit businesses prepare for economic boost from Free Press Marathon Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of runners are expected to flood downtown Detroit on Sunday for the Free Press Marathon, and local businesses are gearing up for the economic boost that comes with the annual event.

Holly McClain, owner of Olin Bar and Kitchen on East Grand River, said her team is prepared for the influx of hungry marathoners and spectators.

"We get an uptick of people all weekend which is great for us especially on Sunday," McClain said.

More than 26,000 runners are expected to participate in this year's race, which starts at 7 a.m.

McClain said the restaurant sees customers both before and after the marathon, with many taking advantage of their Sunday brunch that starts at 10:30 a.m.

When asked if runners come hungry, McClain was ready with an answer.

"They do come hungry and we're ready to feed them. All of them," McClain said.

The restaurant owner said she's excited about the continued growth and development in downtown Detroit, particularly with new businesses opening nearby.

"It's great when our neighbors open up businesses especially having the Hudson site right next door to us and more businesses coming in and bringing more people to Olin," McClain said.

The Free Press Marathon generates significant economic impact for Detroit. Last year, the race brought in more than $23 million for the city.

Beyond the economic benefits, the event also raises money for various charities including the Alzheimer's Association of Michigan and Boy Scouts of America.

"The more people that come down to Detroit, we're excited about it," McClain said.

