Detroit businesses preparing for influx of Lions & Tigers fans on Sunday

Sunday is going to be a very busy day in Downtown Detroit as both the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers play at home.

Businesses in Downtown Detroit are preparing for the massive crowds, and traffic is expected to be heavy throughout the area.

“We’re just excited to be down here and we’re excited to welcome people in whether they’re from the suburbs, the city, anywhere," Matt Mergener, the owner of Easy Peasy and Lowkey Bar, said.

He said his staff are ready for the large crowds, and they're opening up early at 9 a.m.

"We normally open up at noon. We’re going to open a little bit early, we’re going to have breakfast burritos in the morning, we’re going to be serving mimosas.. we’re getting here early and plan on going all day long," Mergener said.

Easy Peasy opened up in April right before the draft. Mergener said the draft helped prepare he and his teams for the large crowds the games are bringing in.

“We knew if we could handle the draft, we could handle everything after that so it worked out really well. We’re prepared, our staff’s prepared so we’re ready for Lions Sundays now," he said.

I also caught up with Tony Sacco, one of the owners of Mootz Pizzeria and Bar, which has been around for years.

“We’re always ready for the big crowds, we’ve been very, very busy, this adds business obviously but we’re always ready for the big crowds," Sacco said.

He said he will have extra staff to accommodate all of the people coming downtown.

“Have you seen a change in the mood downtown now that the Lions are winning?” I asked.

“Definitely, everyone’s in a great mood, even I became a Lions fan which I never was," he said.

If you plan on driving downtown and not attending one of the games, keep in mind the Tigers start at 12:10 p.m. and the Lions kick off at 1 p.m.