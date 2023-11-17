Detroit Casino Council reaches tentative agreement with 3 Detroit casinos

The Detroit Casino Council has reached a tentative agreement with all three Detroit casinos after more than a month on strike.

UNITE HERE Local 24, one of the five unions represented in the council, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that an agreement has been reached for a new five-year contract. It's subject to membership approval.

Sources tell us the agreement will include a $3 raise up front, a $2,000 bonus for full-time and $1,000 bonus for part-time workers in the second year, 401K matching, no health care increases or plan changes, workload reductions and more.

On Oct. 17, 3,700 workers at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown walked out after an agreement was not reached.

The workers included casino dealers, cleaning staff, food and beverage workers, valets, engineers and more.

Thousands of Detroit casinos workers go on historic strike

They had been asked for improved wages and healthcare, cost-of-living adjustment, job security and more. It was the first strike in casino history.

The Detroit Casino Council includes UNITE HERE Local 24, the UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters