Detroit casinos report nearly $120M in revenue last month, $1.237B for 2023

Online Gambling Michigan
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, patrons place in person bets during the launch of legalized sports betting in Michigan at the MGM Grand Detroit casino in Detroit. Michigan casinos could launch online sports betting and gambling games in December once state lawmakers waive the remaining time they have to review proposed licensing rules. The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which has 10 legislators, will effectively bless the new regulations at a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, said the chairman, Republican Sen. Pete Lucido. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)
Online Gambling Michigan
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 11:51:47-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — During December of 2023, Detroit's three casinos reported $116.2 million in monthly aggregate revenue (AGR) with $111.4 million generated solely from table games and slots, and $4.8 million from sports betting.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), December's revenue among the three casino's represents the following:

  • MGM, 44%
  • MotorCity, 32%
  • Hollywood Casino at Greektown, 24%

Monthly table games, slot revenue, and taxes increased 2.9% in December 2023 when compared to December 2022 revenue.

"December’s monthly revenue was also 46.6% higher than November 2023. From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, the Detroit casinos’ table games and slots revenue decreased by 2.7%," MGCB said when compared to the same period last year.

MGM is down 0.7% ($50.6 million), MotorCity is up by 5.1% ($34.7 million), and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw an increase of 7.5% ($26.1 million) in revenue from the same period in 2022.

Monthly retail sports betting revenue and taxes for the three casinos was reported at "$30.4 million in total retail sports betting handle, and total gross receipts were $4.8 million for the month of December. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) in December 2023 were up by $3.1 million when compared to December 2022. Compared to November 2023, December QAGR increased 54.9%," MGCB said.

In December, each casino's QAGR was the following:

  • MGM: $291,171
  • MotorCity: $2.3 million
  • Hollywood Casino at Greektown: $2.2 million

During December, MGM, Motor City and Hollywood Casino paid $180,822 in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan and $221,005 in wagering taxes to the City of Detroit. Table games, slots, and retail sports betting annual aggregate revenue was $1.237 billion, a decrease of 3.1% when compared to 2022:

  • Slots: $984.1 million (80%)
  • Table games: $238.7 million (19%)
  • Retail sports betting: $14.0 million (1%)

The casinos’ market shares for the 2022 were the following:

  • MGM, 46%
  • MotorCity, 31%
  • Hollywood Casino at Greektown, 23%

When compared to 2022, slots and table games' yearly gaming revenue for the three casinos were as follows:

  • MGM, down by 6.0% to $564.0 million
  • MotorCity, down by 5.8% to $373.6 million
  • Hollywood Casino at Greektown, up by 9.5% to $285.2 million

"Aggregate retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) for 2023 was down by 25.7% to $14.0 million compared to last year, with MGM totaling $2.3 million, MotorCity totaling $5.0 million, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown totaling $6.7 million," MGCB said.

Last year, MGCB says Detroit's three casinos paid the State of Michigan $99 million in wagering taxes for slots and table games and $528,314 in wagering taxes was paid for retail sports betting.

