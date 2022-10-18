Detroit Catholic Central looking for nonprofits to help during Annual Day of Service

(WXYZ) — Detroit Catholic Central High School is looking for nonprofits to help during its Annual Day of Service on November 23.

Students giving thanks and giving back

According to a press release, about 1,000 students will be providing community service that day. Organizations can also submit a form to be added to the school’s service list outside of the Nov. 23 event.

Nonprofits that are interested in having volunteers during the Annual Day of Service can submit a form online by October 31. The nonprofit must be able to accommodate at least 25 students for two hours in the morning.

The school will provide transportation.

Catholic Central students reportedly volunteer 35,000 hours each year.

To submit your nonprofit, click here.