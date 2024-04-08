Detroit man charged for shooting Chipotle employee in Southfield over guacamole dispute

A Detroit man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a Chipotle employee in Southfield after a dispute over guacamole.

On Monday, Southfield police say 32-year-old Michael Brown has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of discharge of a weapon or firearm in a building causing injury and two counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

See video from inside the restaurant below

Surveillance video inside Southfield Chipotle where a man shot employee

Officials say an employee was shot in the leg last Friday and is expected to make a complete recovery. The victim is a 21-year-old man from Detroit.

The shooting happened at the Evergreen location. The suspect was taken into custody near the nearby Arbor Lofts on Civic Center and the gun was recovered.

“It’s guacamole, I love guacamole personally but I would never shoot someone over it, I don’t know why someone would do that," said Leilah Kakaire of Southfield.

Kakaire arrived at the Chipotle on Saturday to get food but the restaurant was closed for the day.

“I didn’t think it would be closed… but there was always that possibility," said Kakaire.