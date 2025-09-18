Detroit Children's Museum set to re-open in December 2025 thanks to grant funding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After the pandemic forced its closure in 2020, the Detroit Children's Museum is reopening, according to an announcement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District Foundation (DPSCD Foundation).

According to the foundation, the museum is able to reopen its doors thanks to grant funding totaling just over $800,000, which the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded the DPSCD Foundation.

The museum, which has been owned and operated by the school district, will be restored and re-imagined at its original address (6134 2nd Avenue).

DPSCD Foundation Museum

After undergoing strife linked to the district's financial crisis in 2009, the museum had operated in a limited capacity for just over a decade (2009-2020).

“This is a historic moment for Detroit,” said Kerrie Mitchell Campbell-Mabins, President & CEO of the DPSCD Foundation, in a statement. “The Children’s Museum has shaped generations of learners, and reopening its doors means reigniting that spark for thousands more. The state’s investment allows us to bring this vision to life, but keeping it alive will take all of us — partners, families, and community leaders who believe in giving Detroit students the same world-class opportunities as any child, anywhere."

DPSCD students will get to experience the museum first in an exclusive preview period in October and November. After getting the feedback of the students, the DPSCD foundation says they plan to reopen the museum to the public in December 2025.