Watch Now
News

Detroit church to give away free food for striking UAW workers today at noon

APTOPIX Auto Workers Strike
Paul Sancya/AP
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The UAW union expanded its two-week strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, adding 7,000 workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
APTOPIX Auto Workers Strike
Posted at 6:07 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 06:08:08-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Metro Detroit community is once again stepping up to help striking UAW workers.

Today at noon, activist Adell Kimbrough and Rose of Sharon Church of God in Detroit will provide free food for UAW workers.

Workers will be able to choose from multiple food options catered by Boo’s BBQ, LLC, including rib tips, corn on the cob, chicken, hamburgers, and more.

Rose of Sharon Church of God is located at 1799 East State Fair on Detroit’s eastside.

Free food will be available as long as supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning