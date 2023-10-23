Detroit church to give away free food for striking UAW workers today at noon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Metro Detroit community is once again stepping up to help striking UAW workers.

Today at noon, activist Adell Kimbrough and Rose of Sharon Church of God in Detroit will provide free food for UAW workers.

Workers will be able to choose from multiple food options catered by Boo’s BBQ, LLC, including rib tips, corn on the cob, chicken, hamburgers, and more.

Rose of Sharon Church of God is located at 1799 East State Fair on Detroit’s eastside.

Free food will be available as long as supplies last.

