Watch Now
News

Detroit City Council approves $16 million payout for wrongfully convicted men

thumbnail_image0.jpeg
File photo
thumbnail_image0.jpeg
Posted at 10:22 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 22:22:05-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More massive settlements by the city of Detroit are being paid out to men wrongfully convicted of murder. In the last two weeks, two men received a total of $16 million after serving 20 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit.

“I got incarcerated in like 1999, at like 24. Really I missed out on life, possibilities of experiencing something different in life. Having children.” says Justly Johnson. He adds, “Birthdays. Seeing my nephews born. It was a lot.”

Attorney Wolf Mueller specializes in wrongful conviction cases. He says “It’s not about money, it’s a measure of saying I’m sorry. How can we make it right?

Detroit has paid out close to $25 million in the last couple years. In the case of Justly and Kendrick Scott, 8 million each from the general fund.

City Councilman Coleman Young Junior is also weighing in on this most recent case of a 1999 wrongful conviction for murder.

“Very concerned. We have had discussion about what’s upcoming and these cases,” says Young Jr.

He says at this point a separate fund hasn’t been created to compensate those wrongfully convicted in court. However, he says the city must be prepared to pay for additional cases.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website