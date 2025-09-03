DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Council made history Tuesday morning by passing an ordinance that will allow the city to prosecute certain misdemeanors for the first time, shifting responsibility from Wayne County and enabling prosecutors to focus more resources on violent crimes

The council approved the measure by an 8-1 vote, with Council President Mary Sheffield casting the only dissenting vote. The change, requested by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, is set to take effect July 1.

Detroit City Council passes ordinance allowing city to prosecute misdemeanors for first time



"This to me is a historic... moment because we're changing the way law enforcement is done in the city," said Douglas Baker, chief of criminal enforcement with the city's law department.

Councilman Scott Benson, who represents District 3 and proposed the ordinance, said the shift represents a significant milestone for Detroit.

"This is also a game changer for us at the city of Detroit. This is the first time we are taking over the prosecution from Wayne County," Benson said. "Prosecutor Worthy's office requested the city of Detroit to take on the process of prosecuting minor misdemeanors, so their office can focus on the felonies, more serious crimes."

Detroit has budgeted $700,000 to hire four new attorneys and two new paralegals who will handle these prosecutions. The city will also retain revenue from fines that previously went to the state.

"If someone is shoplifting, if someone breaks into your car and causes damage, if someone is drunk in public with a weapon, we would be able to hold them accountable and those fees will come back to the city of Detroit where they don't now, they go to the state of Michigan," Benson said.

Detroit resident Jordan Truesdale said the change could benefit the city financially.

"It seems we'll have more revenue from fines coming into the city, which could be good if it's used properly," Truesdale said.

Other residents also expressed hope that the shift will allow more focus on serious violent crimes affecting the community.

"I have two daughters... I've been noticing there's been a lot of kid shootings, violent crimes at the parks. There's been a lot of stuff going on this summer, so I believe with more prosecuting and them getting on top of it, it might slim down to show these younger guys that yeah, you might get in trouble for doing these violent crimes," Detroit resident Deray Fisher said.

In a statement, Worthy emphasized that her office will continue handling certain misdemeanors that often escalate to more serious crimes.

"This was a long time in the making. Most of the credit goes to Councilman Benson who listened to my concerns, brought the right people to the table, and quickly picked up this mantel of change. This ordinance will allow my office to focus on Detroit's violent and other felonious crimes. I do want to assure that we will continue to be the prosecutorial authority to handle those misdemeanors that are most likely to be the bridge to more serious criminality like stalking and domestic violence just to name a few," Worthy said.

Justin Turk, who works in Detroit, also expressed support for the change.

"I think anything that gets the focus more on the more important crimes to get off the streets is beneficial," Turk said.

Detroit plans to use specialty courts to help eligible residents maintain clean records.

Benson said most residents won't notice a significant difference as all cases will remain at the 36th District Court. He says the vast majority of Wayne County cities already have similar arrangements in place.

"This now allows us to have a greater level of control of how we hold our residents accountable and how we are able to help them as well," Benson said.

