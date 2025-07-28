Detroit City Council to vote on proposed teen curfew fine increase for parents

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Council’s vote on whether to increase the fine against parents for juvenile curfew violations could come Tuesday.

Based on Monday’s discussion during a public hearing, not everyone is on board.

“Fifteen- to 17-year-olds are well-capable of understanding not to be out there after 10 ‘o clock. So, if they are out there, they should be held accountable — the kids, not the parents,” Detroiter and guardian Latonya Moore told 7 News Detroit.

She attended Monday’s city council morning meeting where Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison made his case for the proposed changes. He said a first offense currently costs $75, but that would increase to $250 for the first offense. A second offense would be up to $500.

“It’s unfair to the parent to be held accountable because you’ve taken our rights away. We can’t chastise our kids the way we were chastise,” Moore said.

“I am a foster grandmother raising my two maternal grandkids, and I have one who continuously jumps out the window at night to go where she wanna go. When I send the police where she’s at, the police told me ‘we can’t make her leave where she’s at.’ You can’t make her leave? OK, so what we gone do here?”

Bettison said, “We’re the adults, and we just can’t let kids do what they wanna do.”

The chief said it’s a matter of life and death. He cited violent crimes as recently as this weekend as examples. He said children who are caught violating curfew would end up in 3rd Circuit Court and undergo conflict resolution as well as other courses.

In the parents’ favor, he said he’s also looking to decriminalize the current ordinance by removing a jail time component for parents.

“I understand that some parents feel like it’s nothing I can do, but when you go before the court and you bring that case forward, you’ll find out all the different options that you have and resources,” he said.

Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero said she didn’t feel comfortable with the proposed changes and that she needed more information. She motioned to continue the discussion on Tuesday.

