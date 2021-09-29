Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey resigns after pleading guilty to bribery charge

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey has submitted his resignation letter after pleading guilty to a federal bribery charge.

Read the full resignation letter below:

In court on Tuesday, Spivey admitted to taking $35,000 in bribes over four years to help a towing contractor get a lucrative deal.

We're told the contractor was a confidential informant, who Spivey had introduced to two other council members.

Spivey is an 11-year veteran of the council and has no choice but to step down because the city's own rules state any elected official who is convicted of a felony while in office has to give up their seat.

His defense attorney says the towing contractor who offered him the money snitched on him after being pressured by the feds.

According to court proceedings, Spivey introduced the towing contractor to council members Janee Ayers and Scott Benson.

Both are under investigation but neither have been charged with any crimes.

Layed out in Spivey's plea deal is one felony charge carrying a punishment of up to five years in prison. This was for working with a member of his staff between 2016 and 2020 and taking more than $35,000 in bribes.

It says in October 2018, he also took a $1,000 cash bribe from an undercover officer.

