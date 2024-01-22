Detroit City Distillery adds orange cream flavor to its Pączki Day Vodka lineup

Detroit City Distillery is expanding its famous Pączki Day Vodka lineup this year by adding a limited edition flavor.

The new flavor is distilled with orange cream pączki from the famous New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. It joins the regular raspberry Paczki Day Vodka that is released annually by the distillery.

This year, DCD said it has increased the supply of Pączki Day Vodka which is available for direct-to-consumer shipping across the country with a new partner. Bottles are $35 each and all will go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 a.m. and be available for pickup at DCD's tasting room starting at 4 p.m. that same day.

The distillery said it will also include its popular Hometown Horseradish vodka, distilled with raw horseradish, as part of the release and that it will become part of DCD's permanent lineup of spirits.

On Feb. 10, DCD will also host its annual Pączki Day Party at the tasting room with free admission, Polish food, craft cocktails and more.

To make the vodka, DCD distills fresh raspberry pączki in 100% potato vodka from Poland and Michigan. The vodka has a smooth, buttery and distinct raspberry finish.