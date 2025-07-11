Detroit City Distillery expands in Eastern Market with new space '100 Proof'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery has expanded its footprint in Eastern Market, opening a new event space called "100 Proof" inside the former Detroit Vineyards space.

The space was once the Stroh's Ice Cream factory and Goebel Brewery, and it's located right next to The Whiskey Factory, Detroit City Distillery's main space.

In December, Detroit Vineyards closed its space after six years, around the same time Detroit City Distillery celebrated its 10th year.

See inside 100 Proof in the video below

100 proof web video

"100 Proof is more than a venue. It’s a creative hub built for collaboration, celebration, and community. With its industrial bones and thoughtful design, this space is a canvas for everything from elegant dinners and corporate gatherings to immersive whiskey experiences and culinary showcases," the DCD website says. "Whether you’re blending bourbon straight from the barrel or hosting a one-of-a-kind pop-up, 100 Proof invites you to make your mark. It's a space deeply rooted in Detroit’s history and designed to shape its next great stories."

The space is allowing the distillery more areas to store barrels for aging, and adds another event space to The Whiskey Factory.

Some of the decor remains from Detroit Vineyards, including the back wall seating and the bottle display when you walk inside, but there are also major changes with the DCD logo and use of the leftover barrels.

Serendipity Custom Designs used staves from old barrels on the front of the bar, and also created a massive custom-made farmhouse table that seats 32 guests in the center of the main room.

Inside what was once the taste test room for Stroh's, DCD is using it now as a classroom for up to 12 people to participate in the distillery's "Blend Your Own Bourbon" experience. In the class, you'll taste different barrels of bourbon and come up with your own blend, creating a one-of-a-kind barrel.

More information is available on the 100 Proof website.