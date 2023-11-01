Detroit City Distillery increases production, distribution of Honey Bourbon

Detroit City Distillery's (DCD) annual release of fan-favorite Honey Bourbon just got sweeter with the announcement of increased production and distribution in Michigan, along with the addition of a new ready-to-serve Honey Old Fashioned.

"Honey Bourbon launched in 2019 as an experimental limited-edition single barrel of bourbon. Since then, sales have grown twenty-fold. Due to overwhelming demand from fans across Michigan, the distillery is doubling production this year for statewide distribution to grocers, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Michigan," DCD said.

"For the first time, Detroit City Distillery is putting a ready-to-serve cocktail into distribution with its new Honey Old Fashioned. The new product is based on the distillery's best-selling cocktail and features Honey Bourbon, raw Michigan honey and house-made bitters.

Officially launching on November 10 at 8:00 a.m. on detroitcitydistillery.com, "Honey Bourbon and Honey Old Fashioned will be available statewide on shelves the week of November 20, just in time for Thanksgiving," DCD said in a press release Wednesday.

"This fine bourbon features the truest taste of Detroit you can get," said Michael Forsyth, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. "We combine the award-winning bourbon we make in Eastern Market with honey made by thousands of honeybees using flower nectar from all over the city. This year, we're launching our first ready-to-serve cocktail in distribution, the Honey Old Fashioned, so more fans can enjoy this product in more ways."

To celebrate the new release and expansion, DCD will host a launch party on Nov. 10 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room in the Eastern Market located at 2462 Riopelle Street in Detroit's Eastern Market.

Admission is free but capacity is limited.

Head to detroitcitydistillery.com to learn more.

