Detroit City Distillery releasing a limited line of toasted barrel bourbons

Detroit City Distillery is launching a limited line of tasted barrel bourbon just in time for fall.

The limited-edition collection will come in three different single-barrel toasties, according to the distillery. It will be available at select liquor stores throughout the state and at DCD's Tasting Room on Riopelle in Eastern Market.

According to DCD Co-Owner Michael Forsyth, they first aged the award-winning bourbon in a deeply charred white American oak cast. Then, the bourbon was aged a second time in a freshly toasted, but not charred, oak cask using Michigan apple, cherry and maple woods.

“Toasted barrel bourbon transforms whiskey by reimagining the use of fire, smoke and oak in the barrel-making and aging process. It’s all the rage in the whiskey community right now,” Forsyth said in a statement.

The bottles come in at a barrel strength 116 proof, and will go on sale online first on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. at the Detroit City Distillery website.

Then, there will be an in-person release party at the Tasting Room that Friday at 4 p.m. where any remaining bottles will go on sale.

People will also be able to see the toasting process that infuses the bourbon, plus have cigar pairings from Churchill's Cigar Bar.