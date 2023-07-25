Detroit City Distillery releasing limited-edition Midnight Summer Rum, aged 3 years

Detroit City Distillery is releasing its first-ever single-barrel rum this week called "Midnight Summer Rum."

According to the distillery, Midnight Summer Rum is a new take on their seasonal Summer Rum and has been sitting in a barrel for years.

The distillery said the first year they made summer rum, they put some of it in a new toasted oak barrel. The rum has been sitting in the toasted oak barrel for three years.

"Midnight Rum has an incredible depth of flavor. You get notes of vanilla, allspice, white chocolate and subtle oak you'd expect in a barrel-aged rum. The fruitiness of Summer Rum takes this aged rum to new heights. The palette is packed with creamy coconut, cantaloupe and pineapple notes that transport you straight to the Caribbean," the distillery said in a release.

The release of Midnight Summer Rum is limited, with only 400 bottles available. They're being released in person on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, July 28. Bottle sales start at 4 p.m. and they use a ticket system, meaning you can secure a ticket and reserve a bottle, which you can pick up any time on Friday.

With the release, the distillery is throwing a release party that they describe as an "epic Miami Vice street party," with 80s grooves, special cocktails, Spanish food from El Antes and Indian Food from Midnight Temple.

For more information, visit the Detroit City Distillery website.