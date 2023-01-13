Detroit City Distillery to release Pączki Day Vodka on Feb. 3

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is celebrating Fat Tuesday for the fourth straight year with the release of the limited Paczki Day Vodka next month!

The distillery, located in Eastern Market, will once again make the vodka with fresh raspberry pączki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck.

Five years ago, the distillery started experimenting with the vodka, and they sold out of it in just 72 hours last year. The distillery expects another quick sellout in 2023.

“It’s been incredible to see Pączki Day Vodka become a tradition within Michigan’s Polish community and watch the sensation grow nationwide," DCD Co-Owner Michael Forsyth said in a statement. “People travel from all over America to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit and celebrate with their Polish comrades. It’s a special thing when a spirit brings people together."

DCD takes 100% potato vodka from Poland and Michigan and distills it in a 500-gallon copper pot still with the pączki from Hamtramck.

It has a smooth, buttery and bread-like taste with a distinct raspberry finish, and is 88-proof.

The vodka will go on sale on their website, detroitcitydistillery.com/shop, at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. People can pick it up in the Eastern Market tasting room at 4 p.m. that same day.

They are also hosting a Pączki Day Vodka release party at the tasting room that Friday.

“There are only two ingredients: vodka and pączki. There are no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners that you find in mainstream flavored vodka. The goal is to make a true craft spirit that highlights the taste of these perfectly handmade, glazed raspberry pączki from Hamtramck. It’s like a Pączki Day Party in a bottle," Forsyth said.