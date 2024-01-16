Detroit City Distillery's Pączki Day Vodka returns, goes on sale, Jan. 26

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit City Distillery (DCD) announced Tuesday that its fan-favorite Pączki Day Vodka is back and will go on sale, January 26 at 8:00 a.m. — just in time for Fat Tuesday!

“It’s been amazing to see what started as an experiment to make 20 bottles for just friends and family six years ago became a tradition within Michigan’s Polish community and expanded to families and communities across the nation,” said J.P. Jerome, master distiller and co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. “We’ve had people travel from all over the country, visiting us here in Detroit, just to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit so they can celebrate with family back home on Pączki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday.”

Due to demand, DCD confirms they have increased the supply of Pączki Day Vodka for direct-to-consumer shipping through its new partner, online distributor Seelbach’s.

This season’s batch will be made with fresh raspberry pączki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery. Pączki Day Vodka costs $35 per bottle and can be purchased online via detroitcitydistillery.com/shop to picked up on January 26 at 4:00 p.m. at DCD’s Tasting Room located at 2462 Riopelle in Detroit's Eastern Market.

