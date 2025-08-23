Detroit coffee shop becomes break-in target for the second time in a year

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit coffee shop owner is expressing frustration after his business was broken into Friday morning. It marks the second time the business has been the target of a break-in within the last year.

Morningside Cafe on East Warren Avenue was broken into around 6:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a person breaking into the cafe, stealing the business' cash register and kicking in a storage closet, among other damage.

"I was shocked. We had a recent incident not too long ago where a couple guys tried to break in, but for someone to actually be inside and actually cause some damage to our establishment, I was beyond mad. Here we go once again, unfortunately," said Jeffrey Lewis II, the owner of Morningside Cafe.

Lewis expects the incident will cost him more than $15,000.

"All the cables attached to it, the entire system is completely damaged," Lewis said, referring to the point-of-sale system.

Due to not being able to take payments, Morningside Cafe is closed indefinitely. The coffee shop has worked to become a community hub since opening in 2023.

"We've been a community hub for the entire community of Morningside and the surrounding neighborhoods. We see a lot of different people every single day. People look forward to coming here," Lewis said.

However, the repeated targeting of his business has left Lewis with a lot of questions.

"When you try to do a business in your neighborhood and you have situations like this occur, it really makes you second guess if it's all really worth it or not," he said.

Lewis said he doesn't understand why these incidents keep occurring.

"It's mind boggling to me," he said.

But he wants the latest thief to know that the crime affects more than just his business; it also impacts the community.

"Because they don't have a place to congregate, they don't have place to do business, they don't have a place to sit down and have a quality cup of coffee and have those conversations," Lewis said.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the break-in. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

