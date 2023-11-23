Detroit comedians team up to help the homeless on Thanksgiving

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A group of comedians from Detroit gave out meals to the less fortunate on Thanksgiving.

“We all know being in the streets, it can be very dark, so we just want to add some light to some people’s lives,” Tiffany Barber said.

Barber, or T-Barb, likes to make people laugh for a living, but one thing she doesn’t joke about is helping those in need. On Thursday, Barber teamed up with other comedians from Detroit to give out 150 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless.

“Turkey wings, macaroni and cheese, fresh mashed potatoes, green beans and also beverages with cake just to let people know that we care,” Barber said. “We want to feed them, and hunger is no joke.”

The food was cooked and packaged up at comedian Mike Epps’ One Mike Comedy Club in downtown Detroit. The money to make the meals came from some events that the comedy club hosted.

“It’s all about giving back, man, and feeding people and making sure everybody’s good because these holidays can be tough sometimes,” comedian Mic Larry said. “You never know what somebody’s been through.”

Larry helped deliverer food to the homeless population in the downtown area on Thursday.

“When you see somebody smiling, it probably reminds them of when they were growing up little and whenever they had a Thanksgiving dinner… and just to let them know they’re not forgotten about,” Larry said.

Meanwhile, Barber says she and the other comedians plan on doing more events that focus on giving back the community.

“Just to see the joy on people’s face and the gratitude… just making people feel good,” Barber said. "It warmed my heart and I just hope to continue to be able to do that.”