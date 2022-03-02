Detroit Concours d'Elegance coming to the DIA in September

(WXYZ) — The Concours d'Elegance is returning in 2022 at an all-new spot right in the heart of Detroit.

According to Hagerty, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance will take place Sept. 16-18 at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The all-new, weekend-long tribute to the people who designed, built and drove the American car culture will be held at venues throughout the city. There will be ride-and-drive opportunities, seminars, new vehicle showcases, and the Concours d'Elegance on Sunday.

Hagerty is excited to debut the inaugural Detroit Concours d’Elegance and its new dates, September 16-18, 2022. Building upon the Concours d’Elegance of America’s four decades of excellence, the reimagined event finds its new home at the Detroit Institute of Arts in the heart of the Motor City.

“We’re incredibly excited about the event’s new home in downtown Detroit. Being there puts car lovers right in the middle of the thriving design, music and sporting culture of the Motor City,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “Concours weekends are about championing the fact that all cars are cool and some of them are just jewels that need to be celebrated. This event will honor the tradition of the concours, but also bring in new elements to provide on-ramps for future car lovers and families.”

Saturday will have the first Cars & Community, a family-friendly festival with cars and caffeine, Concours d'Lemons, a kid zone and much more.

Then, the Concours d'Elegance will transform the DIA grounds into an "automotive wonderland."

The event has previously taken place at Meadowbrook in Rochester and The Inn at St. John's in Plymouth.