Detroit Cookie Company promises customers a free PB Volcano cookie if LA Rams win the Super Bowl

(WXYZ) — Detroit's beloved cookie store, Detroit Cookie Company is promising customers a free Peanut Butter Volcano cookie if the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl!

The cookie store posted the promise onto their Facebook page in hopes of encouraging the community to rally up behind the former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford and his new team.

"WHEN they win the Super Bowl on 2/13/21 we are giving away 900 PB volcanos (Mathew’s fave) to the first cookie customers in each location on 2/21/22 (Monday) with purchase of any cookie(s)," the post said.

Detroit Cookie Company is located in Ferndale, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids. Each location will distribute 300 cookies to the first 300 customers.