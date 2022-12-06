Mayor Duggan hopes to use emergency powers to stop paratransit services cuts

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit could be headed toward a transit crisis for hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities.

The city council voted against a new contract with Transdev which would lead to big cuts in paratransit services.

To put this in perspective, paratransit services are used by around 130,000 people. That is enough people to fill Comerica Park three times.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is now stepping up, hoping he can use his emergency powers to continue the service.

For people like Lisa Franklin, a woman left wheelchair-bound after a car accident, Detroit Public Transit is a lifeline. Now, with the service being sliced by 70% by the first of the year, Franklin says the impact will be overwhelming.

"Can't get to the grocery store to get nutrition. You can't visit friends for social events or doctor's appointments. You can't get to work," she said.

Detroit City Council voted against renewing the contract with Transdev with councilwoman Mary Waters explaining that her no vote is because the transit company isn't up to par.

"What's the best solution here," a 7 Action News reporter asks Waters.

"The immediate solution is shorten the term. Let's put quality control methods in place and make sure they are actually performing," she said.

7 Action News has learned that the federal transit administration has also cited the city for failing to ensure full service to disabled riders. Still, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says not inking the deal isn't an option.

"We're dealing with a dysfunctional city council for the first time in 9 years. I've got to get adjusted to that. I'm spending time with lawyers on my emergency powers, but I'm not going to let the disabled in this city be stranded January 1," he said.

Franklin, who is a leader for the organization Warriors on Wheels, an agency that represents members of the disabled community, says she doesn't want to be caught in the middle of the chaos.

"We're hoping that we can be involved in that and brought to the table. There is a solution to this," she said.